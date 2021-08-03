IPL 2021 Phase 2: England Players Likely To Play IPL As Bangladesh Series Postponed

England players are expected to be allowed to play the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the postponement of England against the Bangladesh series.

The England tour of Bangladesh was postponed to early next year and players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, and Tom Curran got the opportunity to represent their respective IPL franchises.

A senior BCCI official said, "Yes, we were in talks with the ECB about their players' availability for the IPL. We haven't received formal confirmation yet, but we have a feeling that the possibilities are very good."

As per reports, England was scheduled to tour Bangladesh for three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty-20 Internationals, which would have conflicted with the IPL and required them to leave England just days after the Test series with India ended on September 14.

It is anticipated that England's IPL stars will fly from Manchester to Dubai on the same charter jet for their bubble to bubble move.

The IPL resumes on September 19 in the UAE. There are 31 games left in the IPL, and it was postponed in early May when many cases of COVID-19 were discovered inside the bio-bubble.