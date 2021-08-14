IPL 2021 Phase 2: Check Out Lavish Hotel Where Mumbai Indians Are Staying

The Mumbai Indians (MI) team arrived in the UAE for the second phase of the IPL 2021. As soon as the team landed in the Gulf country, they began their quarantine at Abu Dhabi's St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. The MI team will stay in a lavish hotel in Abu Dhabi that costs approximately Rs25,000 per day.

The luxurious hotel consists of Iridium Spa, Luxury indoor lap pool, The St. Regis Athletic Club, Outdoor pools, Private Abu Dhabi beach, Unique Meeting & Event Space, and Seaside dining.

As per the rules, before entering the bubble, MI's team had to undergo a 6-day quarantine at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, all team members who will be included in the bubble will undergo Covid-19 RT-PCR testing prior to beginning any group training activities.

The first match in the IPL 2021 phase 2021 is against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19. On the points table, Mumbai Indians were in fourth and Chennai Super Kings in second place.

