IPL 2021 Phase 2: Australian Players Likely To Participate In The Tournament

Earlier, there was news that due to Coivd-19, most of the foreign players will not participate in phase 2 of the IPL 2021 tournament, which is scheduled from September 19. The news is that now few players are showing interest in playing in the league.

Earlier, Bangladesh and West Indies players confirmed that they would play in the league. Now, Australian players have been added to this list. The BCCI is very enthusiastic about involving foreign players which adds value to the game.

The Australian team has a busy cricket schedule starting in October, which includes a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka before the T20 World Cup in 2021. The showpiece event will be followed by a jam-packed home summer, but despite their hectic schedules, the majority of the Australian players have made themselves available for the rest of IPL Season 14.

As per sources, when the T20 league resumes, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, and Daniel Sams, who all recently pulled out of the West Indies tour, will be back with their respective franchises.

Because of what happened in the first phase of the T20 league, there was confusion about overseas players participating in the IPL in India. With the second phase of the IPL now taking place in the UAE, which will also host the T20 World Cup this year, the mood of the overseas contingent appears to have changed.

The IPL 2021 not only allows foreign players to compete against the best in the game but also allows them to learn about the conditions of the venues in the UAE in preparation for the T20 World Cup.