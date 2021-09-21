IPL 2021 PBKS Vs RR Mauke Pe Chauka Contest: Predict and Win Vivo Gift Vouchers

Amid Covid restrictions, the second phase of IPL 2021 was restarted with a tough match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. It is good news for fans in the UAE this time because they can go to the stadiums and cheer for their favorite team.

The teams were very eager to win the title and were making noise in the stadium with boundaries and giving tough scores to the opposite teams.

Today's match is between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Before the start of the match, predict what will happen in the match. For this, participate in the Mauke Pe Chauka contest, predict the questions regarding today's match and win Vivo gift vouchers. Based on this, they asked three questions. If you are interested, answer them and test your luck.

In match 31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB made a total of 93 runs in 20 overs. The rcbians who were eagerly waiting for their maiden title seemed disappointed.