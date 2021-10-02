IPL 2021 PBKS VS KKR Highlights: Punjab Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders, Jumps To Fifth Place In Points Table

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Earlier PBKS won the toss and invited KKR to bat first. Opener Venkatesh Iyer played a magnificent inning and scored 67 runs off 49 balls. Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana contributed well to keep the target high. Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi also took three and two wickets for PBKS, respectively.

Chasing a total of 167 runs, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul smashed 67 runs off 55 balls. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan also contributed significantly, scoring 40 and 22* runs, respectively. Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets. Shivam Mavi, Suni Narine, and Nitish Rana took each wicket for KKR.

With this win, PBKS stands in fifth place and KKR in fourth place. The Punjab Kings still had a chance to enter the playoffs.