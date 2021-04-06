IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Slogan, Jersey, MI Players Auction Value, Anthem Song

Apr 06, 2021, 16:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

Mumbai Indians the four-time defending champions in IPL.  Here are few more details of their jersey, slogan, and players in IPL 2021.
Mumbai Indians Jersey:
There is no change in the jersey design. On the front side of the jersey, Samsung is written it is the title sponsor for the team.
Here is Jersey:

Mumbai Indians Slogan:

One Family and Duniya Hila Denge Hum.. are the Mumbai Indians slogans. It means we will rock the world.
Mumbai Indians Anthem Song:

Ala re is the title song of MI

Song Link:

Mumbai Indian Players Auction Value and Highest Scores:

 Player Auction value  Role
Rohit Sharma    15cr Batsman

Hardik Pandya

  11 cr  All-Rounder
Krunal Pandya  8.8 cr  All-Rounder
 Jasprit Bumrah  7 cr  Bowler
 Ishan Kishan   6.2 cr  Batsman
Kieron Pollard  5.4 cr  All-Rounder
Suryakumar Yadav  3.2 cr  Batsman
Quinton de Kock  2.8cr  Batsman
 Trent Boult  2.2 cr Bowler
Chris Lynn  2cr  Batsman
Rahul Chahar  1.9cr  Bowler
 Anmolpreet Singh  80 L  Batsman
 Dhawal Kulkarni  75L  Bowler
Saurabh Tiwary  50 L Batsman
Ankul Roy  20 L All-Rounder
Aditya tare  20 L  All- Rounder
Jayant Yadav  20 L Bowler
Mohsin khan  20 L  Bowler
 Adam Milne  3.20 Cr  Bowler
Nathan Coulter  5.5 cr  Bowler
Piyush Chawala  2.4 cr  Bowler
 James Neesham  50 L  All-Rounder
 Yudhvir Charak  20 L  Bowler
 Macro Jansen  20 L All-Rounder
Arjun Tendulkar  20 L  All-Rounder
Advertisement
Back to Top