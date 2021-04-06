IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Slogan, Jersey, MI Players Auction Value, Anthem Song
Mumbai Indians the four-time defending champions in IPL. Here are few more details of their jersey, slogan, and players in IPL 2021.
Mumbai Indians Jersey:
There is no change in the jersey design. On the front side of the jersey, Samsung is written it is the title sponsor for the team.
Here is Jersey:
Mumbai Indians Slogan:
One Family and Duniya Hila Denge Hum.. are the Mumbai Indians slogans. It means we will rock the world.
Mumbai Indians Anthem Song:
Ala re is the title song of MI
Song Link:
Mumbai Indian Players Auction Value and Highest Scores:
|Player
|Auction value
|Role
|Rohit Sharma
|15cr
|Batsman
|
Hardik Pandya
|11 cr
|All-Rounder
|Krunal Pandya
|8.8 cr
|All-Rounder
|Jasprit Bumrah
|7 cr
|Bowler
|Ishan Kishan
|6.2 cr
|Batsman
|Kieron Pollard
|5.4 cr
|All-Rounder
|Suryakumar Yadav
|3.2 cr
|Batsman
|Quinton de Kock
|2.8cr
|Batsman
|Trent Boult
|2.2 cr
|Bowler
|Chris Lynn
|2cr
|Batsman
|Rahul Chahar
|1.9cr
|Bowler
|Anmolpreet Singh
|80 L
|Batsman
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|75L
|Bowler
|Saurabh Tiwary
|50 L
|Batsman
|Ankul Roy
|20 L
|All-Rounder
|Aditya tare
|20 L
|All- Rounder
|Jayant Yadav
|20 L
|Bowler
|Mohsin khan
|20 L
|Bowler
|Adam Milne
|3.20 Cr
|Bowler
|Nathan Coulter
|5.5 cr
|Bowler
|Piyush Chawala
|2.4 cr
|Bowler
|James Neesham
|50 L
|All-Rounder
|Yudhvir Charak
|20 L
|Bowler
|Macro Jansen
|20 L
|All-Rounder
|Arjun Tendulkar
|20 L
|All-Rounder