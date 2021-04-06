IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Slogan, Jersey, MI Players Auction Value, Anthem Song

Mumbai Indians the four-time defending champions in IPL. Here are few more details of their jersey, slogan, and players in IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians Jersey:

There is no change in the jersey design. On the front side of the jersey, Samsung is written it is the title sponsor for the team.

Here is Jersey:

Mumbai Indians Slogan:

One Family and Duniya Hila Denge Hum.. are the Mumbai Indians slogans. It means we will rock the world.

Mumbai Indians Anthem Song:

Ala re is the title song of MI

Song Link:

Mumbai Indian Players Auction Value and Highest Scores: