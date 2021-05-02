IPL 2021: Mumbai Beats CSK, Memes Flood Social Media

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians was a thriller for cricket fans. At the Arun Jaitely stadium, it rained boundaries. The Mumbai Indians won by four wickets. Chennai Super Kings, who batted first, scored a total of 218 runs in 20 overs. Top-order batsman Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali again showed their might with their stunning knocks. Ambati Rayudu played a jaw-dropping performance, scoring 72 off 27 balls.

Chasing 219, the Mumbai Indians started their game on a good note. As the top order batsmen lost their wickets, it seemed like the game was in the hands of the Chennai Super Kings at the time, then Kieron Pollard smashed the stadium with boundaries. Pollard gave his best to his team and scored 87 runs off 34 balls. Pollard ensured his team's victory.

Here are the best memes from the match:

