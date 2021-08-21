IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's New Look Breaks The Internet

CSK captain MS Dhoni gave a surprise to his supporters. With the IPL 2021 set to begin in the UAE on September 19, Dhoni appears to be planning another surprise. On Thursday, Star Sports, the IPL's official broadcaster, tweeted a photo of Dhoni, in which he was seen in a new style. The tweet reads "# MSDhoni's up to something new before # VIVOIPL!"

It seems the new appearance will be a part of the advertisement for the rest of the tournament.

It is worth noting that Dhoni appeared as a monk at the start of the year to promote the IPL 2021.

😮😮😮 - our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni and his teammates landed in the UAE. A video of their journey from Mumbai to the UAE has gone viral. The Chennai Super Kings have begun their first training session. IPL 2021 will start on September 19 and the first match will be between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.