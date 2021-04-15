IPL 2021: Move Over Rhino, Rohit Sharma's Shoes Has Another Message

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma now took on a different mission. It is again proved that Rohit Sharma is a role model for the fans, in and out of the field. Apart from the team’s responsibility, he is also spreading awareness.

During the first match of IPL2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma was spotted wearing spikes with ’Save the Rhino’ art. Now, during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he walked out with another message printed on his shoes.

His latest message” Plastic Free Ocean” was his attempt to create awareness regarding the conservation of oceans. Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and shared his message behind the shoes. He captioned it, “I walk out with my cause but it won’t end there, I need you guys to walk with me. Let’s get our oceans healthy again.”

Here is the tweet: