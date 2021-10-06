IPL 2021 MI VS RR Highlights: Mumbai Indians Seal Easy Win Against Rajasthan Royals

After a top-class bowling performance from Mumbai Indians and a super knock by Ishan Kishan who scored 50* runs in 25 balls lead Mumbai Indians (MI) to an 8-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, keeping the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 competition alive.

The team led by Rohit Sharma chased down the 91-run goal in the ninth over of their innings. Earlier, the reigning champions top performance with the ball was Nathan Coulter Nile, who bowled first. Coulter Nile bowled four overs for 14 runs and took four wickets. Jimmy Neesham took three wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah took two.

MI improved their net run rate and moved up to fifth place in the points standings as a result of their victory.

They would have a greater chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they win their last league stage match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

RR batsman failed to face the MI bolwers. While the Rajasthan Royals must win their final match against the Kolkata Knight Riders and rely on other performances to go to the final four.