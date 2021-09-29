IPL 2021 MI VS PBKS Highlights: Mumbai Indians Win Over Punjab Kings, Keeps Play Off Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai Indians' players, Hardik Pandya and Saurabh Tiwary, and the Punjab Kings' player, Ravi Bishnoi, were the star players in yesterday's match.

Hardik Pandya (40*) and Saurabh Tiwary (45*) led Mumbai Indians (MI) to a 136-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Quinton de Kock also contributed 27 runs, and Kieran Pollard (15) cameoed brilliantly with Hardik in a 45-run stand.

With two wickets, Punjab Kings' leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler. He gave his team two wickets in one over, dismissing Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) on consecutive deliveries.

Earlier, while batting first, the Punjab Kings scored 135 runs. Aiden Markram (42) led the PBKS in scoring, adding 61 runs with Deepak Hooda (28) after the team was reduced to 48/4 in the eighth over. Kieron Pollard, who bowled just one over, got two big wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, completing his 300th T20 wicket. With this victory, Mumbai has risen to fifth place in the points table, with 10 points, while Punjab Kings have slipped to sixth place.