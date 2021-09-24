IPL 2021 MI Vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Beats Mumbai By 7 Wickets

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. The match's star players are Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, and Sunil Narine.

After Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first, Rohit and Quinton de Kock started the MI innings with a bang, reaching fifty inside the powerplay.

Quinton de Kock reached fifty but was quickly bowled by Prasidh Krishna, who had easily removed Suryakaumar Yadav. Sunil Narine ended the opening partnership when he dismissed Rohit Sharma for 33 runs. Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya failed to put the finishing touches on Mumbai Indians' innings, as KKR limited them to 155/6.

KKR with the bat, Venkatesh Iyer hit his maiden IPL fifty off only 25 balls and Rahul Tripathi took KKR to 100 in 10 overs.Bumrah dismissed Iyer for 53, while Tripathi scored 50 from 29 balls at the other end. KKR's openers Gill and Venkatesh Iyer were off to a fast start.