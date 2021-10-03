IPL 2021 MI Vs DC Highlights: Ashwin, Iyer Shines, Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

In match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) with four wickets and five balls to spare (UAE).

Earlier, DC won the toss and decided to bowl first. MI players Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, and Hardik Pandya all contributed to setting the high goal. But, DC bowlers restricted them. Avesh Khan and Axar Patel took three wickets each, and Anrich Nortje took one wicket for their team.

Chasing a total of 130 runs, DC openers Shikar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave wickets early. Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin played intelligently and reached the target with five balls remaining. DC's wickets were taken by Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Krunal Pandya.

At the points table, DC stands at two places and the Mumbai Indians stand at the seven place.