IPL 2021: Memes On MI Vs KKR Match
After a spectacular seven-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, the Kolkata Knight Knights have risen to the top four teams in the IPL 2021.
MI got out to a fast start, scoring 56 runs on the powerplay. Sunil Narine dismissed Rohit Sharma after he and Quinton de Kock put on a 78-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit scored 33 runs and became the first hitter in IPL history to score 1000 runs against a single opponent.
The Knights got out to a flying start, scoring 63 runs on the powerplay. MI's first breakthrough came through to Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Shubman Gill. Iyer went on to get his first IPL half-century off 25 balls after being dismissed.
During the KKR vs RCB match, cricket fans were quite active on social media. Here are the best memes from this game.
Meanwhile #MI fans 😂🥴#KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/qkkRt1XRcE
— Nitish Kumar Behera (@IamNitish98) September 23, 2021
KKR fans to MI fans:-#IPL2021 #KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/PtpbtSwu1m
— Mandar 🇮🇳 (@MandarNaique) September 23, 2021
#MIvKKR #IPL2021 #MI lost
CSK fans right now: pic.twitter.com/S0x8UWQBGC
— Deep (@Being_cricgeek2) September 23, 2021
Scenes after today's match#KKRvsMI #VenkateshIyer #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eYJNdjgYeB
— Rohit (@_rohitjangra_) September 23, 2021
Krunal Pandya yelling at air resistance for not slowing the ball down after he's been hit for a 6.#KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/ySGUQRI5Cc
— Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) September 23, 2021