IPL 2021 Matches Live India Time, Where to Watch

Every year, the Indian Premier League holds some thrilling matches. On April 9th, 2021, the reigning champions Mumbai Indians faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the IPL 2021. However, when Covid attacked several teams' camps, the event was forced to be cancelled.

Like every season, the Indian leg of the IPL featured a number of action-packed performances and entertaining contests. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a fantastic run in the first half of the competition, displaying pure dominance. Chennai Super Kings, who had a poor IPL 2020 season, came back stronger this year and showed why they are regarded as one of the tournament's most successful teams.

The IPL 2021 season will start on September 19, so here's when and where you can watch the games.

Where to watch the IPL 2021 live in India?

All the remaining IPL 2021 matches will be live-streamed on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD networks in India.

Where to watch the IPL 2021 live stream?

In India, live streaming of the IPL 2021 will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Where can I watch the IPL 2021 regional telecast?

Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports Bangla will broadcast the whole IPL competition live in regional languages.

At what time will IPL matches start?

The matches will start at 7.30 P.M.