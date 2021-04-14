IPL 2021 Match 6: SRH VS RCB Probable 11 Players

The sixth match of IPL is scheduled between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, at Chapauk in Chennai at 7.30 pm. Royal Challengers Bangalore has made a great start by defeating Mumbai Indians in the first match. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to open their account. SRH lost to KKR in their first match of the season.

Key Players to watch out for:

AB de Villiers will be the key player in this match. He has scored the highest against Sunrisers’ bowling.