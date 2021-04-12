IPL 2021 Match 4: RR VS PBKS Probable 11 Players

ndian Premier League 2021: The fourth match of IPL 2021 is scheduled between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at 7.30 pm in Wankandhe Stadium, Mumbai. Punjab Kings (Punjab Kings XI) has come up with a new logo and a new team name without making too many changes in the squad.

In Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson is the new skipper and the main batsman. The key player to watch out for in the RR team is Chris Morris, who was bought for a whopping Rs 16.5 crores in the IPL history.