IPL 2021 Match 4: RR VS PBKS Probable 11 Players
ndian Premier League 2021: The fourth match of IPL 2021 is scheduled between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at 7.30 pm in Wankandhe Stadium, Mumbai. Punjab Kings (Punjab Kings XI) has come up with a new logo and a new team name without making too many changes in the squad.
In Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson is the new skipper and the main batsman. The key player to watch out for in the RR team is Chris Morris, who was bought for a whopping Rs 16.5 crores in the IPL history.
Here are the probable 11 players in the RR team:
1. Jos Buttler(WK)
2. Sanju Samson(C)
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal
4. Shivam Dube
5. Ben Stokes
6. Rahul Tewatia
7. Shreyas Gopal
8. Jaydev Unadkat
9. Chris Morris
10. Kartik Tyagi
11. Mayank Markande
Here are the probable 11 players in the PBKS team:
1. Chris Gayle
2. KL Rahul (C, WK)
3. Mayank Agarwal
4. Nicholas Pooran
5. Mandeep Singh
6. Jalaj Saxena
7. Moises Henriques
8. Ishan Porel
9. Ravi Bishnoi
10. Mohammed Shami
11. Jhye Richardson