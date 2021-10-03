IPL 2021: Manjrekar, Dale Steyn Feels This CSK Player's IPL Career Might End Soon

Seeing Suresh Raina's record in IPL2021, Dale Steyn and Sanjay Manjrekar believe Suresh Raina's tenure in the Indian Premier League may be coming to an end. This season, the left-handed batsman has only scored 157 runs in 11 matches, with a single fifty to his record.

Regarding Raina's poor performance, both Steyn and Manjrekar think that he does not have a bright future ahead of him and that the current season may be his last. Steyn used the example of David Warner, who was pulled from the playing XI despite being a franchise legend.

"It might be the end of the road for Raina; it's a difficult one. He was a legend in his own right. We've seen that happen to Warner, and it can happen to many other players if you don't score runs."

Raina's performance is a minor problem in an otherwise great season for the Chennai Super Kings. They've sailed into the playoffs. Steyn and Manjrekar both feel CSK does not need to make any changes to their lineup for the match against the Rajasthan Royals.