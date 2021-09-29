IPL 2021: Last Two League Matches Plays At Same Time, Deets Inside

In the thirteen seasons of IPL history, this is the first time in IPL 2021 that two league matches will be played at the same time.

The IPL Governing Council said that instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match on the last day of the league stage, both games-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be played concurrently at 7.30 pm IST.

Also Read: National U-23 Championship: Telugu State Athletes Jyothika Sri, Nitya Secures Medals

According to the initial schedule, Mumbai Indians will face SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3.30 pm, while RCB will face DC in Dubai at 7.30 pm.

Until now, the pattern has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by an evening match at 7:30 PM, but for these games, the matches will start at the same time. The schedule has been changed due to the IPL governing body meeting, according to the BCCI.