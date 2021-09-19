IPL 2021: Koltaka Knight Rider's Updated Squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2021 UAE leg journey on September 20 when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game. The match will take place at Abu Dhabi's Shaikh Zayed Stadium. KKR will play seven games in the group stage of the IPL 2021 UAE leg.

So far, Eoin Morgan's team has performed poorly in the tournament. So far, they have played seven matches, winning two and losing five. KKR is ranked seventh in the IPL 2021 points table with 4 points.

Eoin Morgan will lead KKR. Some of the team's key players include Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine. Pat Cummins will not be available for the UAE leg, so Tim Southee has been called in to fill in.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Full Updated Squad

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee.