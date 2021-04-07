IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Slogan, Jersey, KKR Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date

After several disappointments from the KKR team, Now they are ready to encounter the IPL 2021. Here are full details of KKR team

Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey

The KKR team will enter into the IPL with the black and gold color jersey having MPL as the principal sponsor

Here is the jersey

Kolkata Knight Riders Slogan

The KKR slogan is ‘KKR Hai Taiyaar’

Kolkata Knight Riders Anthem Song:

‘Lapho’ is the KKR anthem song

Here is the link:

Kolkata Knight Riders Players Auction Value and Highest Scores