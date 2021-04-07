IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Slogan, Jersey, KKR Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date

Apr 07, 2021, 13:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

After several disappointments from the KKR team, Now they are ready to encounter the IPL 2021. Here are full details of KKR team

Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey

The KKR team will enter into the IPL with the black and gold color jersey having MPL as the principal sponsor

Here is the jersey

Kolkata Knight Riders Slogan

The KKR slogan is  ‘KKR Hai Taiyaar’

Kolkata Knight Riders Anthem Song:

‘Lapho’ is the KKR anthem song

Here is the link:

Kolkata Knight Riders Players Auction Value and Highest Scores

   Player Auction Value   Highest score      Number Of Wickets
Pat Cummins 15.5cr  - 29
Sunil Narine 8.5cr 75 127
Dinesh Karthik 7.4cr 97  -
Andre Russell 7cr 88 61
Kuldeep Yadav 5.8cr  - 40
Eoin Morgan 5.25 cr 68
Varun Chakravarthy 4 cr  - 18
 Nitish Rana  3.4 cr 83  -
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3.2 cr  - 150
 Shivam Mavi 3cr  - 14
Shubman Gill 1.8cr  76  -
 Lockie Ferguson  1.6cr  - 11
Rinku Singh 80L  -  -
Rahul Tripathi 60L 93  -
Prasidh Krishna  20L  - 18
 Tim Seifert  20 L  -  -
Shakib al Hasan  3.2 cr  66   59
 Harbhajan Singh  2cr  64   150
Ben Cutting  75L  39   10
 Pawan Negi  50 L  36   34
Advertisement
Back to Top