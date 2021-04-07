IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Slogan, Jersey, KKR Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date
After several disappointments from the KKR team, Now they are ready to encounter the IPL 2021. Here are full details of KKR team
Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey
The KKR team will enter into the IPL with the black and gold color jersey having MPL as the principal sponsor
Here is the jersey
Kolkata Knight Riders Slogan
The KKR slogan is ‘KKR Hai Taiyaar’
Kolkata Knight Riders Anthem Song:
‘Lapho’ is the KKR anthem song
Here is the link:
Kolkata Knight Riders Players Auction Value and Highest Scores
|Player
|Auction Value
|Highest score
|Number Of Wickets
|Pat Cummins
|15.5cr
|-
|29
|Sunil Narine
|8.5cr
|75
|127
|Dinesh Karthik
|7.4cr
|97
|-
|Andre Russell
|7cr
|88
|61
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5.8cr
|-
|40
|Eoin Morgan
|5.25 cr
|68
|Varun Chakravarthy
|4 cr
|-
|18
|Nitish Rana
|3.4 cr
|83
|-
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|3.2 cr
|-
|150
|Shivam Mavi
|3cr
|-
|14
|Shubman Gill
|1.8cr
|76
|-
|Lockie Ferguson
|1.6cr
|-
|11
|Rinku Singh
|80L
|-
|-
|Rahul Tripathi
|60L
|93
|-
|Prasidh Krishna
|20L
|-
|18
|Tim Seifert
|20 L
|-
|-
|Shakib al Hasan
|3.2 cr
|66
|59
|Harbhajan Singh
|2cr
|64
|150
|Ben Cutting
|75L
|39
|10
|Pawan Negi
|50 L
|36
|34