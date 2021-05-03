IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Match Likely To Be Postponed Due to Covid Concerns

Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been postponed as two players in the KKR camp are said to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. A new date for the fixture will be communicated in due course.

According to the sources, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive and that made the RCB camp wary of the situation. The game is set to be postponed, an official said.

In IPL 2021, Virat Kohli led RCB made a strong start and the team has won five out of seven matches. On the other hand, KKR has been struggling to get out of the second rank from the bottom in the points table. KKR has two wins from seven matches.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Australia pacer Pat Cummins is also unwell and he is currently undergoing self-isolation.

India had a slight dip in Covid-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning.