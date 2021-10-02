IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS: How Netizens Reacted To Third Umpire's 'Not Out' To KL Rahul?

Oct 02, 2021, 13:21 IST
The Punjab Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller on Friday to increase their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

With three balls remaining, PBkS won the game. However, the game might have gone either way, but PBKS won thanks to a calm knock from KL Rahul and a late blitz from Shahrukh Khan.

While both teams' players put up strong performances, a third umpiring decision in the penultimate over of the game caught all of the attention.

With Rahul Tripathi diving forward to grab a magnificent catch, it appeared that PBKS had lost their skipper at a critical point, but the third umpire ruled that the catch wasn't taking cleanly and gave not out.

From former cricketers to many fans, they took to Twitter and expressing their decisions.

