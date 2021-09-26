IPL 2021 KKR Funtime: Andre Russell Wins The Pool Fight

Since the start of the second phase of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates on September 19, all the IPL teams have been engaged in tough fights, with the playoff race steadily heating up. Speaking of climate, there are sweltering climatic conditions in the Gulf region.

However, in between matches, training, and exhausting gym sessions, the players make sure to take a moment to relax. In one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' recreational team bonding activities, its squad members fought inside a pool. Andre Russell won even off the field in the wrestling.

KKR franchise uploaded a video on Instagram and captioned it, "Welcome to KKR FIGHT CLUB. Splash & Win – wrestle your way to victory " In the video, multiple KKR squad members played wrestling in the pool.

Meanwhile, in terms of KKR's matches in the UAE, the squad has had a fantastic start, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians thus far. Opening batter Venkatesh Iyer has been a revelation for the KKR camp and has been one of the team's standout performers.