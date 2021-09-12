IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Wokes To Miss IPL

Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dawid Malan of Punjab Kings, and Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals have all withdrawn from the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to personal reasons.

The England and India teams were meant to fly into the UAE together from Manchester, but COVID-19 instances in the visitors' camp caused IPL sides to make their separate arrangements.

The fifth Test between India and England was also called off indefinitely when a junior physio, Yogesh Parmar, tested positive for the virus ahead of the game.

All players landing in Dubai are now subject to a six-day quarantine, which might be the reason for Bairstow and Malan's withdrawal.

According to a BCCI official, Bairstow and Malan will not be playing in the IPL when it resumes on September 19.

Also Read: Emma Raducanu Beats Leylah Fernandez in US Open Finals

"They will not be able to board the airplane to the UAE. One of the reasons for their departure is the six-day quarantine, which they did not have to perform previously "said the official

While Bairstow is a fixture in the Sunrisers lineup, Malan, the world's top T20 batter, made his IPL debut with the Kings earlier this year.

"Malan will be taking some time off to be with his family ahead of the #T20WorldCup and Ashes," Punjab Kings said on Twitter.

All three are also part of England's Ashes preparations, although the tour Down Under is presently in jeopardy, with Australia putting some of the world's strictest restrictions on entering visitors in the COVID era.