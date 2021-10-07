IPL 2021: Jason Holder Makes SRH Pacer Umran Malik Talk of Cricketing World

Kane Williamson's SRH defeated RCB by four runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday thanks to a team bowling performance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar batted 13 off the final over to help his team win in dramatic fashion.

Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 against RCB, clocking 153kph. Malik accomplished this feat against Devdutt Padikkal in the fourth delivery of the ninth over. After the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Jason Holder stated that Umran Malik is the team's most valuable asset in terms of pace.

"The first thing to mention is his speed, which is his most valuable asset. He's been consistent in training, and he's been giving us a run for our money. He is extremely difficult to catch; he has been deceiving batters with his pace, and that extra speed adds a boost to any bowling attack "Holder stated this during a virtual post-match press conference.

When asked about his own performance, Holder stated: "So far, all I've done is try to be well-prepared. Surprisingly, I did not practise on Tuesday; instead, I watched the footage and looked for patterns in where I could set the field when I bowled. I believe that batting is all about the situation, and that the partnership I formed was crucial in the end, "he added.