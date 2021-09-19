IPL 2021: This Indian Player Will Create History With Sixes in T20s, Deets Inside

With IPL 2021 set to begin on Sunday, the Mumbai Indians(MI) captain has the opportunity to become the first player in the country to record 400 sixes in the T20s. With 397 sixes in T20 cricket, Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian player in the format.

Overall, Rohit is ranked eighth among T20 batters in terms of sixes.

Chris Gayle is top in this list, having hit a staggering 1042 sixes across all T20 competitions. Kieron Pollard is a distant second with 755 sixes, while another West Indian, Andre Russell, rounds out the top three with 509 sixes.

Apart from Rohit, only three Indian batsmen have hit 300 or more career sixes, including Suresh Raina (324), Virat Kohli (315), and MS Dhoni (303).

Rohit Sharma will also be excited to make some runs and, hopefully, reach 400 sixes. MI will take on Chennai Super Kings for the second time this season on Sunday, with the IPL returning after a four-month gap. The five-time champions are currently fourth in the points table, with four wins and three losses in three matches.