IPL 2021: How RCB Celebrates Thrilling Victory Over DC

After their incredible last-ball win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli led the celebrations in the dressing room before entering onto the field to give Bharat a bear hug.

Srikar Bharat smashed a full toss from Avesh Khan for a maximum to take RCB over the line with five needed to win off the final delivery in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai.

RCB were in trouble at 55 for three in 9.3 overs, chasing a stiff target of 165, but Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell forged an unbeaten 111-run stand to pull off a scintillating win for Virat Kohli's team. Bharat smacked Avesh Khan for a maximum with five runs to win off the final ball, sparking wild celebrations in the RCB camp.

Despite the memorable victory, RCB finished third in the IPL 2021 points table, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking second place due to a higher net run rate.

Also Read: Ireland Squad For T20 World Cup 2021