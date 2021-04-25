IPL 2021: Hilarious Memes From RR VS KKR Match
Rajasthan Royals finally return to the winning pitch. In the match against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets. Except, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik, none of the KKR players scored much.
However, KKR gave their best and put in a total of 133 runs in 20 overs. RR bowlers showed their prowess by restricting KKR to a low score.
Chasing a total of 134 runs, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson played the captain innings and scored 42 runs. He was supported by David Miller, who scored 22 that helped the RR team to win easily.
Here are the best memes from the game
What the hell is wrong with
Shubman Gill
Reason: #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/oh1ykCokTJ
— Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) April 24, 2021
#RRvKKR
KKR with GG KKR w/o GG pic.twitter.com/WCEtbh6h1O
— Aparna (@AppeFizzz) April 24, 2021
Andre Russell discussing his batting order with Eoin Morgan #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/BglMDj5mFy
— OFFICIAL VIKASH VERMA (@Vikashverma55) April 24, 2021
KKR
Under Gambhir's Under morgan's
Captaincy Captaincy #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/9xzc7PJEnE
— 𝙰𝙼𝙰𝙽 (@Amanoffcl) April 24, 2021
No one :
Girls on Marriage function :#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/424kUaqBgi
— Aashu (@aashucasm) April 24, 2021