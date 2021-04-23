IPL 2021: Hilarious Memes From RCB VS RR Match

The 14th season of IPL looks good for Royal Challengers Bangalore Team. The RCB team has won all four matches played till now. The team now stands first in the IPL points table.

In yesterday's match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB won by 10 wickets. Players from Rajasthan Royals Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, and Rahul Tewatia played some knocks and scored 177 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing a total of 178 runs, top-order batsmen Devdut Padikal and Kohli played an attractive inning. Devdutt Padikal made his maiden hundered. He scored 101 runs off 52 deliveries. While Virat Kohli scored 72 runs off 47balls. The duo made the team win by 10 wickets.

Social media was flooded with memes following RCB's win against RR. Have a look at funny memes over yesterday's IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RR came prepared for

Virat

ABD

Maxwell Devdutt Padikkal came out of syllabus #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/pFmHeLFlfF — Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) April 22, 2021

When you see Shivam Dube smashing but it's against you. #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/CmMgGPX7UF — THOMAS SHELBY 👑 (@rohithcool5) April 22, 2021

That was some hammering.

RCB fans Watching Padikkal and Kohli today.#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/0iktiyZ8Wh — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 22, 2021

#RCBvRR

RCB winning back to back matches be like : pic.twitter.com/NpFfUGL8pp — Muskurahat (@__Muskurahat__) April 22, 2021