IPL 2021: Hilarious Memes From PBKS VS MI Game

IPL 2021 PBKS Vs MI: It was a super fight between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After three consecutive losses, Punjab Kings won the match by 9 wickets against MI. We can say it was the Skippers' day as both the team captains led the game.

Mumbai Indians made a change in their game. Instead of Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan walked in the middle to bat at number three but he failed to use his chance. Rohit Sharma scored 63 runs off 52 balls and Surya Kumar Yadav added 33 runs to that. MI team scored 131 runs in their 20 overs

Chasing a 132 total, PBKS Capitan KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played a top inning and won the match by 9 wickets. Netizens are trolling Ishan Kishan for his batting in yesterday’s match. Here are some funny memes from the match

when MI wins when MI loses#MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/lawe7kSHSt — S & S (@FakeIPLsWarrior) April 23, 2021