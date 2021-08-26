IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Stuns Netizens With His Platinum Watch, Check Price

Hardik Pandya, Team India all-rounder, and Mumbai Indians star player enjoy a luxury life, as proven by his Instagram profile. The 27-year-old all-rounder is currently in Abu Dhabi, awaiting the start of the second season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on September 19.

However, before the tournament begins, Hardik is eager to keep his fans up to date on his life. Hardik recently posted a series of photos in which he is seen wearing a tank top, hat, and sunglasses.

But it was the last slide of the photo dump that drew the attention of netizens: Hardik was wearing an ultra-rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711watch. The most eye-catching feature of the Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 is its factory set of 32 baguette-cut emeralds. The watch is made entirely of platinum.

The prices for these ultra-rare watches vary in the market, but they all cost more than Rs 5 crore.

In terms of the IPL 2021, the much-anticipated tournament is set to resume in the UAE on September 19. The first match will take place between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: Ind Vs Eng Third Test: Look How James Anderson Reacted After Taking Kohli Wicket