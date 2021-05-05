IPL 2021: Good News For Aussie Players, Australian Govt Says Nobody Will Be Jailed

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League has been Cancelled after a few cricket players tested positive for Covid. After the BCCI took this decision, players were ready to go back to their countries. But, the Australian players in the IPL teams were in a confused state.

It is known that the Australian government has imposed strict rules for citizens who come from India. Those who disobey the rules have to pay a fine and face up to five years in jail.

Australian players like Ricky Pointing, David Warner, commentator Michael Slater, and more than 30 players are stranded in India. Australian players were heading to the Maldives as the entry to Australia was closed as per the buzz.

Australian Deputy Prime minister Michael McCormack clarified in relief to the players and other stranded Aussies in India. "Nobody’s going to be jailed. We made that decision based on medical advice. We didn’t want planeloads of people coming back and swamping our quarantine system."

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said, "Everything is being done to prepare Australians to return home," said Australia's Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews. "The government wanted to strengthen the quarantine measure before airlifting."