IPL 2021: Funny Memes on MI vs RR Match

In the Indian Premier League encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and requested the Rajasthan Royals to bat first. The Royals made a promising start, with openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting crucial boundaries in the opening three overs.

The Rajasthan Royals' innings were disrupted after Nathan Coulter-Nile broke the opening stand by removing Jaiswal. Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Glenn Phillips all fell short of the double digits. In just 36 deliveries, the Mumbai Indians reduced Rajasthan from 27/0 to 50/5.

Chasing 91 runs to win, the Mumbai Indians increased their net run rate. Ishan Kishan returned to form with an undefeated 25-ball 50*. Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by eight wickets with 11.4 overs to spare in IPL 2021.

