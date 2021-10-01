IPL 2021: Funny Memes On CSK Vs SRH Match

The Chennai Super Kings won their ninth game of the season by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Thursday.

CSK won the toss and invited SRH players to bat first. Opener Wriddhiman Saha blasted well and scored 44 runs off 46 balls.

CSK batsman Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis combined for a 75-run first-wicket stand off 61 balls.

SRH struggled as the Super Kings needed 16 runs off the final two overs to win. CSK, on the other hand, scored 13 runs off the last over to cement their position as favourites. MS Dhoni blasted a six to help CSK win with two balls remaining.

