IPL 2021: Funny Memes On CSK Vs SRH Match
The Chennai Super Kings won their ninth game of the season by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Thursday.
CSK won the toss and invited SRH players to bat first. Opener Wriddhiman Saha blasted well and scored 44 runs off 46 balls.
CSK batsman Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis combined for a 75-run first-wicket stand off 61 balls.
SRH struggled as the Super Kings needed 16 runs off the final two overs to win. CSK, on the other hand, scored 13 runs off the last over to cement their position as favourites. MS Dhoni blasted a six to help CSK win with two balls remaining.
#CSKvsSRH
CSK in last year. CSK this year. pic.twitter.com/kJ1xYEvmOB
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 30, 2021
Today Match Against SRH..
Rayudu Now with bat😂😂#CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/sbMGVZYHyW
— Vodka🥃 (@comefeel_mee) September 30, 2021
SRH after donating 2 points to every team : #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/ogBzbYb8Np
— PrinCe (@Prince8bx) September 30, 2021
#CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/04pnyhv1t0
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 30, 2021
#CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/LZHZFG5nxP
— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) September 30, 2021