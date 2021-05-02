IPL 2021: Funny Memes and Fan Reaction Ahead of RR vs SRH Match

Yesterday, the IPL match was played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings which resulted in MI’s win. Now if we talk about the table, there is not much change to it. CSK is still on top with 10 points and MI in the fourth position with 8 points.

Today’s match will be between the two teams that are at the bottom of the table, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR has won 2 matches and lost 4, out of 6 played. SRH has won only one, out of six. This match is obviously, a crucial one for both teams.

In other news, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captaincy has been shifted from David Warner to Kane Williamson. It is to be seen if this change brings some good news to the SRH team or not. Let us take a look at some of the best fan reactions and predictions ahead of the RR vs SRH match.

If anyone think #SRH can't win without that David Warner captaincy and presence on field you're the biggest fool 3 years back King Kane Williamson does this without Warner & Bairstow Finalist

Table topper in group stage

Defended targets like 120 with ease #RRvSRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/UUpVvafm3n — Captain Kane (@SteadyTheShip) May 2, 2021

#RRvSRH #SRHvRR

Match Day 🔥🔥

Kane Williamson vs Sanju Samson

let's welcome Captain #KaneWilliamson to lead #SRH We will miss David Warner 🙏.. pic.twitter.com/BDAI9xduOA — ੴॐAshutosh ॐੴ (@kingashu_786) May 2, 2021