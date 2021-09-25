IPL 2021: Frustrated RCB Fans Create Memes After Second Loss In UAE

Royal Challengers Bangalore were defeated for the second time in a row in the IPL 2021 UAE leg. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known for hosting high-scoring matches. RCB also got off to a fast start, with openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal putting on a 111-run stand. Both RCB stars reached the half-century mark.

CSK started brightly, chasing 157 to take the lead in the IPL 2021 rankings, with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad contributing 71 runs for the first wicket. Both openers were knocked out in short succession by Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell. However, RCB allowed CSK to recover as Mooen Ali and Ambati Rayudu put on a 47-run third-wicket stand.

During the IPL 2021 match between RCB and CSK, fans shared funny memes on social media. Here are a few of the best:

DJ Bravo vs MI: 4-0-25-3

DJ Bravo vs RCB: 4-0-24-3



DANCING DJ 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/uDhOufz91i — Dhoni Army TN™🦁 (@DhoniArmyTN) September 24, 2021