IPL 2021 Finals: KKR Elects Bowling After Winning Toss

The IPL final is all set to go between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR skipper Eion Morgan won the toss and elect to bowl first. Chennai Super Kings are ready with their bat.

Both teams haven't made any changes to their squads. After a disappointing season last year, MS Dhoni's team has been in excellent form this year. After placing second in the IPL 2021 points table, the three-time champions defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in Qualifier 1 to go to the final.

Meanwhile, KKR has been on a roll in the UAE, finishing fourth in the rankings. The Eoin Morgan-led franchise defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in the Eliminator before defeating Delhi by three wickets in Qualifier 2.

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings and Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders are the star players to watch the match.

On the other hand, CSK is aiming for the fourth title and KKR is fighting to win the title for the third time.

