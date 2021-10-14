IPL 2021 Finals CSK Vs KKR: Huge Betting on Who Will Win

The 14th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to end with just one last match left to go. Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final match on October 15 (Friday).

The Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title three times (2010, 2011, and 2018) and qualified for the playoffs nine times, and played eight times in the finals.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders have entered the playoffs six times and won two times.

However, in the final match, teams and fans feel the pressure. In the match between CSK and KKR, there are high chances of CSK winning. MS Dhoni, though has put on a poor show through this season, is leading the team in a way to win a title. On the other hand, the KKR bowling unit is doing well in the season, so there are chances that they can dismantle the CSK batting unit.

Also Read: Indian T20 World Cup Jerseys From 2007 to 2021

However, with two big teams in the final match, cricket enthusiasts have started betting. Betting is illegal, but during the IPL and matches between two popular rivals, like India and Pakistan, people place friendly bets.

Who will win the IPL 2021 title? On this factor, the final match betting is taking place and crores are being exchanged, as per inside reports. Many of them are predicting CSK may win the match, but for a change, people are expecting a new team to win the title and are supporting the KKR team.

What's your opinion? Comment below on which team will bag the title, CSK or KKR?