IPL 2021 Finals: CSK Set 193 Target For KKR, Du Plessis Blitz Steals Show

In the first innings of the IPL final match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK set a 193 target for KKR in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis steal the show and other CSK batsmen contributed to the team to set the high score. On the other hand, KKR bowler Suresh Narine took two costly wickets and reduced the pressure on the team.

After being invited to bat first, Chennai Super Kings openers Faf du Plessis and Ruthraj Gaikwad showed steady performances in the opening overs and seemed to make KKR bowlers afraid. But KKR bowlers did not give a chance to the openers. Sunil Narine broke their partnership and took Ruthraj Gaikwad's wicket (32). For the first wicket, the openers scored 61 runs.

In the IPL, Faf du Plessis played his 100th match. He played brilliant innings. Faf du Plessis and Robin Uthappa rained the stadium with boundaries. At one point, the CSK batsman sent maximum balls to the boundaries. CSK fans and the audience thought that CSK will set a high score. But this time again, Sunil Narine came back and took Robin Uthappa's wicket (31). However, Robin Uthappa went for a DRS but CSK lost the review and Uthappa was out.

Also Read: Astrologer's Prediction of IPL 2021 Finals Winner, Is it CSK or KKR?

KKR's poor fielding helps CSK to put on more runs on the scoreboard. In the 18th over of Ferguson's bowling, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali scored runs for every ball. He was the costliest bowler for KKR in this match. He gave 56 runs in four overs. After Robin Uthappa, Mooen Ali and Faf du Plessis gave good support to each other and set pressure on the KKR bowlers.

In the last over of the first innings, Shivam Mavi excelled at good bowling. He restricted CSK batsmen to not getting boundaries and took Faf du Plessis' wicket.

Score Card:

CSK:

Ruthraj Gaikwad(32), Robin Uthappa(31), Faf du Plessis( 86), Moeen Ali(37*)