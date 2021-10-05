IPL 2021: Fans Troll MS Dhoni, Krishnappa Goutham Over Delhi Loss

Oct 05, 2021, 10:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Chennai Super Kings were defeated for the second time in a row in the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led Mumbai Indians were defeated by the Delhi Capitals by three wickets after failing to defend a 137 target.

Ambati Rayudu's half-century helped the Chennai Super Kings reach 136/5 in 20 overs. MS Dhoni put up a lot of effort for his 27-ball 18. In his knock, the CSK skipper failed to strike a single boundary.

Chasing 137 to win, DC got off to a fast start, with Shikhar Dhawan consistently hitting boundaries.

Shardul Thakur's dismissal of both Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan in the 15th over changed the game for CSK's side. Shimron Hetmyer's 18-ball 28*, however, denied CSK victory.

However, netizens trolled  CSK and MS Dhoni after another slow inning.

Also Read: IPL 2021 CSK vs DC Highlights: Delhi Wins Reclaims Top Position After Thriller Against Chennai

Tags: 
IPL 2021
csk
dc
CSK VS DC Memes
Advertisement
Back to Top