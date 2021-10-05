IPL 2021: Fans Troll MS Dhoni, Krishnappa Goutham Over Delhi Loss

The Chennai Super Kings were defeated for the second time in a row in the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led Mumbai Indians were defeated by the Delhi Capitals by three wickets after failing to defend a 137 target.

Ambati Rayudu's half-century helped the Chennai Super Kings reach 136/5 in 20 overs. MS Dhoni put up a lot of effort for his 27-ball 18. In his knock, the CSK skipper failed to strike a single boundary.

Chasing 137 to win, DC got off to a fast start, with Shikhar Dhawan consistently hitting boundaries.

Shardul Thakur's dismissal of both Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan in the 15th over changed the game for CSK's side. Shimron Hetmyer's 18-ball 28*, however, denied CSK victory.

However, netizens trolled CSK and MS Dhoni after another slow inning.

Teacher: How much is 9X2 and 9X3 ?



MS Dhoni: Kal TV pe dekh lena pic.twitter.com/InZyN92eDU — The Cricketist (@dCricketist) October 4, 2021

Gowtham On his Way To turn Off His Instagram Comment Section #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/yU0O4xPreP — Churesh Rayta (@churesh_rayta) October 4, 2021

Everyone is criticizing gowtham for the loose



Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/cfXSjGUjKQ — Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) October 4, 2021