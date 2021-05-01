IPL 2021: Fans' Memes After RCB-PBKS Match

Punjab Kings registered their third victory in the Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS defeated RCB by 34 runs.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and Universe Boss Chris Gayle built an 80-run partnership for the second wicket. After Gayle lost his wicket, Rahul attacked the RCB bowlers and scored 91 runs off 57 balls. Rahul was backed by Harpreet Brar, who scored 25 runs off 17 balls.

Chasing a total of 180 runs, RCB players lost their form. Punjab Kings player Harpreet Brar played his first IPL match and took the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villers. He broke the partnership between Kohli and Patidar.

With this defeat, RCB has moved down to the third position in the IPL points table and Punjab Kings is in fifth place.

