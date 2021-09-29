IPL 2021: Fan Reaction To DC VS KKR Match
As we know, it has been DC vs CSK on the IPL point table. One day this team is up and with another match, it is the other team on No.1 on the table. Delhi Capitals had to win yesterday’s match to once again top the table but that didn’t happen and the victory went to KKR.
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets and chased down a low target of 128 runs with almost 2 overs (10 balls) to spare during their match in Sharjah on Tuesday. Now the Riders are in the fourth position in the points table.
DC scored only 127/9 in 20 overs. Their top scorers were Steve Smith (39), Shikhar Dhawan (24), and Captain Rishabh Pant (39). In the end, it was Nitish Rana from the KKR side who scored the winning runs and sealed their victory. Following the match, fans took to social media to share their happiness. While it was celebration time for KKR fans, it was not so much for DC admirers. But in the end what matters are the memes and hilarious reactions by these fans.
Check out some of the best ones here:
If Sunil narine has to be described in 2 lines #KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/mkOgRWWenH
— तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@istormbreaker__) September 28, 2021
#IPL2021 #KKRvsDC
Other batters struggling to score runs
Le Sunil Narine: pic.twitter.com/MMi1vayaEt
— Rahul Parida🇮🇳 (@RahulParida__) September 28, 2021
#IPL2021 #KKRvsDC
E.Morgan score only 0 runs
KKR Team Management* pic.twitter.com/PCFJ9RENxb
— Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) September 28, 2021
Steve Smith & Tim Southee both are playing in today's match 🔥#KKRvsDC #KKR #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/5KjomciGYr
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) September 28, 2021
When KKR in trouble
Sunil Narine: #KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/dMRqVVE83O
— Ayuu ᴷᴷᴿ✨ (@JrSrkAyuu) September 28, 2021
#KKRvsDC #IPL2021
Dc trying to reach the table top
Kkr team* pic.twitter.com/73rXgN0HG4
— Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) September 28, 2021