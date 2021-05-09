IPL 2021: Did David Warner And Michael Slater Fight At Maldives Bar?

Former Australian opener Michael Slater and star batsman David Warner have denied being involved in an altercation inside a Maldives pub. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Warner and Slater, who were commentating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, are staying in the Maldives with the rest of the Australian contingent until returning to Australia.

