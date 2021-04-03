IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Team Best Performance, Highest Score Player Wise List

IPL 2021 is all set to start off on April 9. The opening match will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru who will take on Mumbai Indians.

Here's a look at the player-wise performance of all the members in the IPL 2021 team Delhi Capitals Squad

Name: Ajinkaya Rahane Total Runs: 3933 Average: 31.47 Highest Score: 105

Name: Prithvi Shaw Total Runs: 826 Average: 21.73 Highest Score: 99