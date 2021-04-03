IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Team Best Performance, Highest Score Player Wise List
IPL 2021 is all set to start off on April 9. The opening match will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru who will take on Mumbai Indians.
Here's a look at the player-wise performance of all the members in the IPL 2021 team Delhi Capitals Squad
Name: Ajinkaya Rahane
Total Runs: 3933
Average: 31.47
Highest Score: 105
Name: Prithvi Shaw
Total Runs: 826
Average: 21.73
Highest Score: 99
Name: Rishab Pant
Total Runs: 2079
Average: 35.23
Highest Score: 128