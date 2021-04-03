IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Team Best Performance, Highest Score Player Wise List

Apr 03, 2021, 14:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

IPL 2021 is all set to start off on April 9. The opening match will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru who will take on Mumbai Indians.

Here's a look at the player-wise performance of all the members in the IPL 2021 team Delhi Capitals Squad

   Name: Ajinkaya Rahane

  Total Runs: 3933

  Average: 31.47

  Highest Score: 105

    Name: Prithvi Shaw

      Total Runs: 826

       Average: 21.73

     Highest Score: 99

      Name: Rishab Pant

      Total Runs: 2079

       Average: 35.23

       Highest Score: 128

