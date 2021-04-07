IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Slogan, Jersey, DC Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date
The Delhi Capital squad will go into the IPL2021 edition mostly unchanged. The key players for DC are Shikhar Dhawan, Rishab pant, Rabada and Marcus Stoinis.
Delhi Capitals Jersey:
The team DC will enter into IPL 2021 with the last year jersey
Delhi Capitals Slogan:
‘YehHaiNayiDilli’ is the DC slogan
Delhi Capitals Anthem:
O Dilli re,tu RoarMacha is the Delhi Capitals official anthem song for IPL2021.
Delhi Capitals Players Auction Value and Highest Scores
|Player
|Auction Value
|Highest Score
|Total Number of Wickets
|Rishab Pant
|8cr
|128
|-
|Shimron Hetmyer
|7.75cr
|75
|-
|R Ashwin
|7.6cr
|412
|138
|Shikar Dhawan
|5.2cr
|106
|-
|Axar Patel
|5cr
|913
|80
|Marcus Stoinis
|4.8cr
|825
|28
|Kagiso Rabada
|4.2 cr
|-
|61
|Ajinkya Rahane
|4cr
|105
|-
|Amit Mishra
|4cr
|-
|160
|Chris Woakes
|1.5cr
|63
|25
|Prithvi Shaw
|1.2 cr
|99
|-
|Ishant Sharma
|1.1cr
|-
|71
|Avesh khan
|70L
|-
|5
|Anrich Nortje
|50L
|-
|22
|Pravin Dubey
|20L
|-
|-
|Lalit Yadav
|20L
|-
|-
|Steve Smith
|2.20cr
|101
|-
|Tom Curran
|5.25cr
|-
|9
|Umesh Yadav
|1cr
|-
|119
|Ripal Patel
|20 L
|-
|-
|Vishnu Vinod
|20L
|-
|-
|Sam Billings
|2cr
|56
|-
|Manimaran Siddharth
|20L
|-
|-