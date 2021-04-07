IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Slogan, Jersey, DC Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date

Apr 07, 2021, 12:27 IST
The Delhi Capital squad will go into the IPL2021 edition mostly unchanged. The key players for DC  are Shikhar Dhawan, Rishab pant, Rabada and Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals Jersey:

The team DC will enter into IPL 2021 with the last year jersey

Delhi Capitals Slogan:

‘YehHaiNayiDilli’ is the DC slogan

Delhi Capitals Anthem:

O Dilli re,tu RoarMacha is the Delhi Capitals official anthem song for IPL2021.

Delhi Capitals Players Auction Value and Highest Scores

Player                  Auction Value Highest Score  Total Number of Wickets
Rishab Pant      8cr 128   -
Shimron Hetmyer   7.75cr 75   -
 R Ashwin  7.6cr 412  138
 Shikar Dhawan  5.2cr 106  -
Axar Patel  5cr 913  80
Marcus Stoinis  4.8cr 825 28
 Kagiso Rabada  4.2 cr  - 61
Ajinkya Rahane  4cr 105   -
 Amit Mishra   4cr   - 160
Chris Woakes  1.5cr 63 25
 Prithvi Shaw  1.2 cr 99  -
Ishant Sharma  1.1cr   - 71
Avesh khan  70L   - 5
Anrich Nortje  50L   - 22
Pravin Dubey  20L   -   -
 Lalit Yadav  20L   -   -
Steve Smith  2.20cr  101   -
 Tom Curran  5.25cr  - 9
 Umesh Yadav  1cr  - 119
 Ripal Patel  20 L  -  -
Vishnu Vinod  20L  -  -
 Sam Billings  2cr  56  -
Manimaran Siddharth  20L   -   -
