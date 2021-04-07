IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Slogan, Jersey, DC Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date

The Delhi Capital squad will go into the IPL2021 edition mostly unchanged. The key players for DC are Shikhar Dhawan, Rishab pant, Rabada and Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals Jersey:

The team DC will enter into IPL 2021 with the last year jersey

Delhi Capitals Slogan:

‘YehHaiNayiDilli’ is the DC slogan

Delhi Capitals Anthem:

O Dilli re,tu RoarMacha is the Delhi Capitals official anthem song for IPL2021.

Delhi Capitals Players Auction Value and Highest Scores