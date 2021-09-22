IPL 2021: DC VS SRH Records, Probable Squad

In today’s match, the Delhi Capitals will meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Sunrisers, captained by Kane Williamson, have suffered a setback as Jonny Bairstow opted out of the second leg.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have been strengthened by the return of Shreyas Iyer to their lineup after suffering a shoulder dislocation earlier this year. The Capitals would like to retake first place in the table. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the table.

Head to Head Records:

The Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played 19 matches overall. In those, the Delhi Capitals won 8 matches and Sunrisers Hyderabad won 11 matches.

Delhi Capitals Probable Squad:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, AxarPatel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharm

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Squad:

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar