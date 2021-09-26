IPL 2021 DC Vs RR Highlights: Rishabh Pant's Team Dominate Rajasthan Royals

In the current edition of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs on Saturday. After being given the opportunity to bat first, the Capitals got off to a poor start. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were out early, and DC only scored 36 runs in the powerplay.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer made a 62-run partnership off 45 balls. To break the stand, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Pant. Iyer scored 43 runs off 37 balls, including one four and two sixes.

On the other hand, Shimron Hetmyer scored 28 runs off 16 balls, which helped the DC to put the score on board

Chasing a total of 155 runs, Samson went on to score a half-century off 39 balls. The Royals captain went on to remain undefeated, finishing with 70 off 53, eight fours, and one six. The Royals' second-highest scorer was Mahipal Lomror. Each Delhi Capitals bowler took a wicket, with Nortje taking two.

With this victory, Delhi capitals were on top of the table and Rajasthan Royals stands at the sixth position