IPL 2021 DC vs KKR: Netizens React To Steve Smith's 'Swing And A Miss'

During the encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, Steve Smith moved over while attempting a scoop shot, but the ball hit his thigh. He lay down on the ground in pain for a few seconds. Smith was dismissed for the next ball.

In place of an injured Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith was given a place in the starting XI. Smith scored 39 runs off 34 balls, putting up a 32-run partnership with his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan.

Earlier, KKR won the toss and chose to bat first against the Delhi Capitals. Other than Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, and Shikar Dhawan, none of the DC batsmen scored well. On the other hand, KKR players' all-round performances led the team to win.

"Bohot garmi ho rahi hai yaar me nahi khel raha"#KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/p4q6NG02K5 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricNiks) September 28, 2021

Steve Smith looking up at Joe Root in the ICC Test Batting rankings pic.twitter.com/SYWfonrD0J — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 28, 2021