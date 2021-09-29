IPL 2021 DC VS KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Delhi Capitals By Three Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets and moved to fourth place on the points table. Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana were the star players in yesterday’s match.

Chasing a total of 128 runs, KKR lost openers, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi. DC bowlers Kagiso Rabada and R Ashwin sent out Shubman Gill and skipper Eoin Morgan. Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine, on the other hand, launched a pinpoint counter-attack to lead the team towards victory.

Narine slipped while attempting to finish things off, but Rana put the finishing touches on the game with 10 balls to spare.

Other than Steve Smith (39), Shikar Dhawan (24), and Rishabh Pant (39), none of the DC players scored well. KKR bowlers Lockie Ferguson, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sunil Narine restricted DC to hitting boundaries.

With this victory, KKR is in fourth place on the points table while DC is in second place.